Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed Irks Netizens As She Grooves to Besharam Rang in Saffron Cut-out Top; Video Goes Viral

Urfi Javed Irks Netizens As She Grooves to Besharam Rang in Saffron Cut-out Top; Video Goes Viral

Urfi Javed has sparked yet another controversy as she posted a video of herself wearing a saffron cut-out top and skirt on Besharam Rang.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 09:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed flaunts her cleavage in orange cut-out top amid Besharam Rang saffron bikini controversy.
Urfi Javed flaunts her cleavage in orange cut-out top amid Besharam Rang saffron bikini controversy.

Urfi Javed has once again created a stir on social media as she posted a video of herself doing a sensuous walk in a saffron cut-out top on Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has sparked a major controversy ever since the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians have opposed to Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

Now, Urfi has created an uproar by wearing the saffron outfit on Besharam Rang. In the video, posted by Urfi on her official Instagram account, the actress can be seen walking in the saffron cut-out top and tiny skirt paired with matching heels while Besharam Rang playing in the background.

Advertisement

The video has garnered backlash, with netizens trolling Urfi in the comment section. One user wrote in Hindi, “She is wearing saffron-coloured outfit just for controversy. She wants attention." Another user said, “Again, saffron colour is being insulted." “Don’t create controversy," wrote a third user.

RELATED NEWS

This comes after BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Urfi for “roaming the streets of Mumbai and exhibiting her body". Urfi, in her response, wrote in her post that that there’s no “article in the Constitution" that can actually send her to jail, and questioned the politicians asking why they don’t have anything better to do.

Urfi wrote, “I don’t even want a trial and all that bullsh*t, I’m ready to go to jail right now, if you disclose yours and your family assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where…"

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 09:57 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 09:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Turns 37: Top 10 Pictures of the Pathaan Actress That Scream Perfection

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stylish Winter Wear, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Winter Style Diaries