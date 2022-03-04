Urfi Javed Ditches Bizarre Outfits For Prettiest Lehenga, Fans Admire Her ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ Look

Urfi Javed has left fans stunned, once again! No, not just with her bizarre fashion choice, but with a gorgeous lehenga. On Friday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen posing in white and brown lehenga. The actress styled her lehenga with a blouse that featured a U-shaped neckline and accessorised her look with a necklace and earrings. Needless to say, Urfi Javed looks breathtakingly pretty in this latest video.

The video has left netizens compltely stunned and impressed. The comment section of Urfi’s post is flooded with fans appreciating her traditional look. While some of the people are calling it Urfi’s best attire to date, others urged the actress to often share pictures in traditional outfits. “Indian outfits really look pretty on you," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user also appreciated Urfi’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ look and commented, “Abhi tak sabse badiya kapde pahne hain aapane (This is your best outfit so far)."

Recently, Urfi Javed admitted having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or wrong. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she had said during a conversation with India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

