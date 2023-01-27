What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Urfi Javed? Obviously, her sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted her public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. On Friday too, Urfi was snapped by the paparazzi when she left everyone stunned with her look.

Urfi sported a black cone-shaped bra with golden jewellery wrapped around it. She accessorized her look with flashy gold earrings, and tied her hair into a ponytail. The actress opted for glam makeup and grabbed all eyeballs. She also wore a pitch black skirt as she stopped and posed for the paparazzi in Bandra.

Needless to say, netizens were once again amused by her bizarre sense of dressing as they took to the comment section to troll her. One of them wrote, “Aa…hoo ye kya laga ke aayi hai. Ice Cream ka cone.. . Vinod dekh rahe ho na? Ab kuch bolungi toh bologe ki bolti hai(with laughing and crying emojis)". Another one commented, “Haaye ye Kulfi Javed sorry Urfi(laughing and crying emojis)". Someone else said, “Yeh bohot funny tha. Saand ki Singh(laughing and crying emoji). A netizen said, “Metro/local mein jagah banane ke liye ninja technique!"

Recently, her admirers and followers were concerned after Urfi Javed’s social media post in which the ex-Bigg Boss contestant had uploaded a photo of her swollen face. She had disclosed that an allergic reaction was the cause of this swelling. She had asked her fans to make guesses about who her bloated face most closely resembles. “Kya se kya ho gaya! (what just happened) When allergies hit. Who do I resemble right now?" Urfi had asked on her Twitter handle. Another troll commented, “Agar koi gale milna chahe toh?" (What if someone wants to hug you?"

Urfi Javed garnered more attention after she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, followed by Splitsvilla 14. Urfi often makes headlines for her creative apparel choices. The fashion influencer has also made several guest appearances on reality TV shows.

