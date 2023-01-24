Urfi Javed Drops Pics in Garbage Bag Dress, Says 'Could Literally Wear This to a Red Carpet'

Uorfi Javed has resumed posting photos of her out-of-the-box wardrobe choices. The model, well-known for her eccentric attire, created a dress for herself, this time out of black trash bags. Uorfi was inundated with comments soon after photos of her in the outfit surfaced online. While some supported her, others trolled her for her dressing sense. The dress was inspired by an outfit she wore as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT, but this is a refurbished version.

Uorfi Javed shared a reel on her Instagram handle showing off two outfit designs made of black polythene trash bags. She wrote, “I could literally wear this to a red carpet event, not kidding.” She also revealed who inspired her to make these dresses, “Also, the OG dustbin bag outfit I made in big boss was inspired by Komal Pandey! Keep inspiring.”

The actress says that this outfit is another take on the outfit she wore on Bigg Boss. However, Uorfi claims that this one is better.

A picture of the same dress was uploaded on her Twitter handle as well. Some appreciated her saying, “That's so creative of you,” and “I like your creativity and confidence.” There were others who trolled her. One user wrote, “Usually dustbin bags are put in the dustbin, first time on social dustbin,” while another said, “Bag me kachra ya kachre pe bag (garbage in a bag or garbage on a bag).”

Recently, her admirers and followers were concerned after Uorfi Javed’s social media post in which the ex-Bigg Boss contestant uploaded a photo of her swollen face. She disclosed that an allergic reaction was the cause of this swelling. She asked her fans to make guesses about who her bloated face most closely resembles. “Kya se kya ho gaya! (what just happened) When allergies hit. Who do I resemble right now?" Uorfi asked on her Twitter handle.

Uorfi Javed garnered more attention after she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, followed by Splitsvilla 14. Uorfi often makes headlines for her creative apparel choices. The fashion influencer has also made several guest appearances on reality TV shows.

