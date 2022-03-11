Urfi Javed Faces Trolls Again As She Wears Chains With Netted Skirt, Netizens Ask 'Kapde Khatam Ho Gaye?'

Urfi Javed is making headlines and getting trolled once again. It is no secret that Bigg Boss OTT fame loves bizarre and weird outfits. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. This time too, Urfi has left netizens stunned with her bold avatar.

Urfi Javed was recently snapped by paparazzi, but her outfit left netizens confused. In the viral video, Urfi can be seen sporting a make-shift chain-top with a mesh skirt. She accessorised her look with a pair of white heels and tied her hair in a braid. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens trolled Urfi Javed and asked her about her fashion designer. Some of the people also joked about how the actress is so poor that she cannot afford clothes and further urged others to donate some clothes to her. “Wah.. Kapde khatam ho gaye didi ke sare cut kar jo diye.. Ab jewelry show hai..(Sister has run out of clothes, she will not flaunt her jewelry)," one of the fans wrote. “Wahi bolu amazon main kabootar waali jaali kyun out of stock hai!!! (This is why Pigeon’s net is out of stock on Amazon)," another hilarious comment read. One of the social media users also called her ‘farzi Bappi Lahiri’.

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed also admitted about having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she told India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

