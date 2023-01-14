Urfi Javed Files Complaint Against Chitra Wagh, Alleges 'Threatening and Criminal Intimidation'

The war of words between actress Urfi Javed and politician Chitra Wagh is no secret. It all started after the politician demanded Urfi’s arrest earlier this month alleging nudity in public spaces. In a fresh development, the Bigg Boss OTT fame

has now filed a police complaint against Wagh alleging ‘threat’ and ‘criminal intimidation’ from the politician.

“I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media)," Urfi’s lawyer Nitin Satpute told Times of India.

“I have mailed a complaint to the Woman Commission today. I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar, Chairman Women Commission with a written complaint for taking further action," the lawyer added.

For the unversed, Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Urfi earlier this month and demanded her arrest for allegedly ‘indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai’. “What’s happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible. On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion," the politician Tweeted.

Later, Urfi also gave her a befitting reply and penned down a long post. She called Chaitra ‘dumb’ and argued that the definition of vulgarity or nudity differs from person to person. “There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can’t send me to jail," she wrote.

“These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai (sic)," Urfi added.

