Urfi Javed never fails to impress her fans when it comes to her out-of-the-box outfits. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted her public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. On Friday too, Urfi was snapped by the paparazzi when she left everyone stunned with her look.

Urfi sported a black sexy cutout swimsuit and paired it with a transparent mini skirt. The actress flaunted ample cleavage in the dress and left everyone stunned with her strange attire. In the videos posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Urfi is seen talking about her previous appearance, which was - her donning denim as a top. She said that she wore a bit too much with the last outfit, and is compensating for the same. She also gave instruction to people observing her. She said, “Bas dekho. (Only watch)."

Take a look at the videos here:

Needless to say, netizens were once again amused by her bizarre sense of dressing as they took to the comment section to troll her. One of them wrote, “girls look cute in full dressing❤️". Another one commented, “Cheapness to the core". Someone else said, “Media should ban this woman…"

Previously, she wore a denim as top in a video, which went viral on social media.

Urfi Javed is often trolled for her outfits. Recently, Urfi defended her choice of outfits and admitted that she is ‘doing it for attention’. “This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then?" she told E-times. She also shared that she is not the only one who is wearing ‘these kind of clothes’ and argued that there are several girls who share bikini pictures on social media. “I am just a 25-year-old who has done nothing wrong and these people are making me out to be a criminal. They are complaining about my clothes but are not willing to say anything to those who have been threatening me with murder and rape. These people don’t have a problem with my clothing, they are just here to get some attention by using my name," the actress added.

On the work front, Urfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori and is currently seen in SplitsVilla 14.

