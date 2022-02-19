Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Body Art; Fans Say ‘Ye Kon Si Bimari Hai’

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been getting a lot of attention for her recent photos. Known for her peculiar fashion sense, Urfi has now left netizens surprised with her never seen before avatar. She was captured by the paparazzi, on February 18, as she stepped out of the house while flaunting her body art.

Urfi made the heads turn as she was seen with body art on her chest and hands. Urfi Javed not only experimented with her clothes this time but also painted her body with pink and white flowers. The diva, popular for her bold fashion statement, went braless as she flaunted her body art wearing a white pantsuit.

These pictures of Urfi have surfaced on the internet. While many are praising her for the look, a few are also trolling her. One user commented on the look of Urfi Javed,“It looks really cool." Another user said, “Baksh do hume." A fan also said, “E kon si bimari h."

Urfi Javed often makes headlines and gets trolled for her unconventional and absurd looks. Once she was trolled for wearing button less pants, a ripped jacket and jeans and a high-slit skirt. She often becomes the target of trolls and that’s mostly because of her choice of outfits.

Urfi Javed was in the news recently due to her affair with an Indo-Canadian singer. According to reports, the actress has been dating an Indo-Canadian singer named Kunwarr.

Urfi made her first television appearance in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then she went on to become part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

In addition, Urfi was also seen in popular TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

