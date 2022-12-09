Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed Gets Bruised Because of Her Latest Experiment With DIY Outfits; Check Pic

Urfi Javed Gets Bruised Because of Her Latest Experiment With DIY Outfits; Check Pic

Urfi Javed is often hailed as 'DIY Queen' and she never fails to leave everyone stunned with her creative outfits.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 13:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed shares a picture revealing how she was badly bruised with one of her recent outfit. (Photo: Instagram)
Urfi Javed shares a picture revealing how she was badly bruised with one of her recent outfit. (Photo: Instagram)

Urfi Javed is known for experimenting with her outfits. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, she leaves everyone stunned with her creativity. However, the actress has often shared how she also gets bruised or hurt while experimenting with her outfits. On Friday too, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture revealing how she got badly bruised because of her recent sartorial choice.

“Maine ek aisi cheez ki dress banayi ke mujhe hi chot lag gayi ache se (I made a new dress from something that has left me wounded)," she wrote in the caption. Check out Urfi Javed’s story here:

Urfi Javed shares a picture revealing how she was badly bruised with one of her recent outfit. (Photo: Instagram)

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed got wounded because of her outfits. Earlier, another dress of hers which was made of chains had also left her bruised.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently made headlines after she was snapped in the city in a green see-through dress. She accessorised her look with a golden neckpiece and was seen posing for paps. Her bold look had left everyone jaw-dropped. However, soon after the video was shared online, several social media users slammed the actress for her allegedly ‘bizarre’ choice of outfits. While some called it a ‘Mosquito net’, others slammed Urfi and tagged her a ‘green alien’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

