Urfi Javed Gets Trolled After She Calls Herself 'Distasteful', Netizens Say 'Gareeb Ko Kapde Do'

If you still don’t know who Urfi Javed is, you are certainly living under a rock. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to leave netizens stunned with her weird and bizarre fashion choices. Each time the actress is spotted by the paparazzi, her outfit becomes the talk of the town. It is therefore common for Urfi to face trolls on social media.

Once again, Urfi Javed has given netizens a reason to troll her. On Friday, she took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen posing in a light brown cutout dress. Sharing the video, Urfi wrote ‘distasteful’ in the caption.

The video has left netizens confused. The comment section of Urfi’s post is flooded with netizens trolling her. While one of the social media users called her ‘Adi Manav’, another person wrote, “Gareeb ko koi kapde do (Somebody please offer clothes to this poor)."

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently opened up about her struggle with mental health issues in a recent interview. She mentioned that her family was never in favour of her being an actress or even a fashion designer and therefore, she had to leave her house. “It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to finally, I was like, it’s either this or I will die by suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye. (due to financial constraints I had to take up small roles)," Urfi told Miss Malini.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

