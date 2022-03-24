Urfi Javed Gets Trolled Again! Netizens Say 'RIP Dressing Sense'

Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. Each time the actress is spotted by paparazzi, her fashion sense confuses everyone. It is because of the same that the Bigg Boss OTT fame has to often face trolls too.

Once again, Urfi Javed has left netizens stunned with her outfit. On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she was seen posing in a revealing green top paired with brown trousers. She tied her hair to a bun and accessorised her look with green earrings and a pendant. In the caption of the video, Urfi Javed talked about how one should not care about what people think about them. “Why to care about who likes you or not. They don’t even like themselves!" she wrote.

However, netizens are not impressed with Urfi’s outfit. The comment section of her post is flooded with netizens questioning her fashion sense and mocking it. While one of the fans wrote, “Kuchh bhi mam 😢 rip dress sense", another social media user commented, “The most weird dress and style ever seen!"

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed also admitted about having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she told India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

