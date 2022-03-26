Urfi Javed Gets Trolled for Dressing Up in Black Bikini; Netizens Say ‘Tumhe Kapdo Ki Zaroorat Hai’

Internet sensation Urfi Javed often hits the headlines owing to her sartorial choices. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant is frequently targetted by trolls on social media and she knows how to handle them in the greatest way possible. On Saturday,Urfi Javed shared yet another video and got trolled for her outfit.

Urfi Javed posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen plucking flowers from a tree. The short clip sees Urfi in a hot avatar as she donned a black bikini. The TV actress is seen dressed up in a bold outfit, and she looked beautiful donning dewy makeup, with her long luscious locks open.She captioned the post as, “I’m a rose that came from concrete! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #rotd."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, it went viral on social media. But, netizens didn’t seem impressed by Urfi’s dress up as they flooded the comments section, questioning her fashion sense and mocking it. While one of the fans wrote, “tumhe phool ki nahi kapdo ki zaroorat hai." While another one wrote, “pata nahi kya hi pehna hai."

Well, this isn’t the first time Urfi has faced trolling because of her outfits. Earlier, Urfi Javed left netizens stunned with her outfit. She took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she was seen posing in a revealing green top paired with brown trousers. In the caption of the video, Urfi Javed talked about how one should not care about what people think about them. “Why to care about who likes you or not. They don’t even like themselves!" she wrote.

However, it didn’t seem impressed with Urfi’s outfit. The comment section of her post was flooded with netizens questioning her fashion sense and mocking it. While one of the fans wrote, “Kuchh bhi mam 😢 rip dress sense", another social media user commented, “The most weird dress and style ever seen!"

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed also admitted about having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she told India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

