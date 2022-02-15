Urfi Javed Goes Bold Yet Again With Her Bizarre Outfit, Netizens Call It 'Makdi Ka Jaal'

It is no less than a daily routine for Urfi Javed to surprise fans with her bizarre fashion. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, her weird outfits take away all the attention. Once again, Urfi Javed is making headlines with her latest outfit.

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai in yet another revealing blue outfit. She wore her outfit with a bandeau top attached with a bikini pattern short bottoms. The actor styled her look with matching blue heels and with bold red lip shade. However, seems like netizens aren’t happy with it. While the pictures are already going viral on social media, Urfi Javed is getting brutally trolled for her fashion sense.

While some people are questioning who her designer is, others joked about how Urfi needs to visit a doctor and not a designer. “Lagta hai chuhe ne kutar di didi ki dress (Seems like a rat nibbled your dress)," one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “Ye konse planet se aaye h..isko normal kapde nhi milte kya market me (Which planet is she from? Cannot sh find a normal outfit in the market?)." One of the netizens also joked about how Spiderman might have designed Urfi’s outfit and wrote, “Muje lag raha hai ki Spiderman ne iske upar makdi ka jala fheka hai (I think Spiderman threw his web over her)."

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed is getting trolled for sharing pictures in such an outfit. She is known for making headlines and flooding social media with her bizarre fashion sense.

Earlier, in an interview, Urfi Javed opened up about social media trolling due to her outfits and mentioned that she really does not care about it. “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me," Urfi had said.

Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

