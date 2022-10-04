Uorfi Javed Goes Nude, Holds Painted Glass To Cover Modesty In New Pics; Fans Call Her 'Ultimate Diva'

Uorfi Javed never fails to leave her fans amazed with her bizarre fashion sense. The Bigg Boss OTT star is known for her creative yet out-of-the-box sartorial choices. The actress who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to videos of her self-made outfits and her fashion sense often catches everyone’s attention. Maintaining the trajectory, Uorfi took her social media handle and dropped pics from her super bold photoshoot.

In the pictures, Uorfi is seen flaunting her super-toned body as she goes nude. She is seen holding a transparent glass with her hands on the front. The actress leaves nothing to the imagination as she goes super bold for her new photoshoot. She had only covered her modesty with a hint of yellow paint on the glass. Looking glamorous, nevertheless, the actress donned her hair in a high bun, and wore nude make up with her signature eyeliner.

Advertisement

Check out Uorfi’s post here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ghpt7CwogUA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Uorfi Javed’s look has surely left her fans stunned. Several social media users took to the comment section to post their reactions. “Bro! This is genius and took me like 10 seconds to realise what’s up!!! 💛" one of the comments read. Another person wrote, “Looking so beautiful💛🍋" Another netizen called her “Qayamat. The ultimate Diva…."

Advertisement

While this time the actress’ outfit was adored by her fans. Oftentimes she is trolled on social media because of her fashion sense.

Earlier this year in an interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi Javed opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here