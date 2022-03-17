Urfi Javed Goes Topless In Latest Picture, Stunned Fans Say 'Haye Garmi'

Urfi Javed never fails to rule headlines fans with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Her love for bizarre and bold outfits is known to all. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit takes away all the attention. Once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is setting fire on social media with her latest picture.

On Thursday, Urfi Javed took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture that left everyone stunned. She lied down on her stomach as she posed topless for the camera. Minimal make-up, tattoo, and brown lip shade also added charm to her look. “Real bitch, only thing fake is the lips!" the caption of Urfi’s picture read.

Needless to say, the picture is now raising the hotness quotient and has left fans jaw-dropped. The comment section of Urfi’s post is flooded with fans calling her hottest, gorgeous, and the sexiest. “You are very beautiful and so sweet and cute and good looking," one of the comments read. Some of the fans also joked about how ‘lucky’ the cameraman is.

Advertisement

However, some of the netizens also expressed disappointment with her click and alleged that she is doing it all to gain popularity.

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed also admitted about having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she told India.com.

Advertisement

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.