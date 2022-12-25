Urfi Javed Has a 'Cocky Personality', Says Her Bigg Boss OTT Co-Contestant Moose Jattana

Urfi Javed and Moose Jattana participated together in Bigg Boss OTT last year. They are now seen in Splitsvilla 14. In a recent interview, Moose shared that she is not friends with Urfi and called her a ‘cocky personality’. She suggested that the DIY expert should be ‘more grounded’ in order to achieve more in life. Moose went on to say that she does not work well with people who have a ‘big star’ attitude.

“I don’t like cocky behavior. It is not that I don’t like her. I just wish that she would be a little bit more grounded. I think that would take her further in life because the path she is on is very tricky and difficult. People tend to take a different sense of pride or even breed an ego about how they have become a big star. (They believe) the world revolves around them, or that they have become ‘a big deal’. Who talks like that? I do not gel with people who talk like that," Moose told Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Moose also clarified that she and Urfi are not friends and added, “We were not on the show at the same time. We were only there for a few minutes. She was just dealing with everybody, not particularly me, but she said that she knows me from another show we did together. I think, she said something along the lines of us being friends, but we are not."

This is not the first time that a celebrity has attacked Urfi Javed. Earlier, the actress also got into a war of words with Chahatt Khanna, Kashmera Shah and author Chetan Bhagat.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Urfi Javed was detained in Dubai for allegedly shooting a video in a revealing outfit in public. However, the Bigg Boss OTT fame later issued a statement and clarified that the police had only arrived because of some issue with the location they were shooting at and added that it had nothing to do with her outfit.

Read all the Latest Movies News here