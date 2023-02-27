Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Heart, Star Shaped Bralette; Trolls Say 'Yeh Kabhi Nahi Sudhregi'

Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Heart, Star Shaped Bralette; Trolls Say 'Yeh Kabhi Nahi Sudhregi'

Urfi Javed turns heads with her new bold look. The Bigg Boss OTT diva covered her breasts with a star and heart-shaped bralette in a new video.

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 13:56 IST

Urfi Javed turns heads with her OOTD.
Urfi Javed turns heads with her OOTD.

Urfi Javed never ceases to surprise the internet with her unique sartorial choices. From wearing an outfit made of bangles to including cell phones and sim cards in her OOTDs, she has proved time and again that she is a true fashionista. On Sunday, the internet sensation shared a video on her Instagram handle, showing off her latest look. In the clip, the diva can be seen striking some glam poses for the camera and painting her fans’ timelines in shades of pink.

Urfi sported an unbuttoned denim skirt that had a high slit at the bottom and paired it with denim sleeves and a bralette that consisted of a heart and star-shaped chain accessory. She also accessorised her outfit with similar-looking rings made from the outfit. She coloured her hair pink and completed her look with pink eye makeup and glossy lips. While sharing the video, she wrote, “I wanna be pinky again.” Check out the post below.

Just a couple of days back, Urfi collaborated with a magazine for a bold photoshoot, leaving her fans awestruck. In a string of pictures, the Bigg Boss OTT fame look surreal in a golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree draped in its own dramatic style. The outfit was embroidered with silver and gold crystals. She styled the saree with a golden sleeveless blouse that consisted of a v-neckline. She kept her look simple and opted for glam makeup to take her fashion game a notch higher. Take a look.

Urfi, who always opts for bold fashion choices, previously posted a video of herself wearing a black cone-shaped bra with gilded jewellery encircling it and paired it with a pitch-black skirt. She added flashy gold jewellery as well as a ponytail to complete her ensemble. The actress chose glam makeup and attracted lots of attention. Social media users were left stunned by her outfit and shared their views in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urfi Javed rose to fame after participating as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen as a Mischief Maker in Splitsvilla X4. She is also rumoured to appear in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

first published: February 27, 2023, 13:49 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 13:56 IST
