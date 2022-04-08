Urfi Javed, in Her Bodysuit With Country Boots, Stuns the Internet; See Pics

Urfi Javed, the internet star who is often a target of trolls for her unusual ensembles, constantly sweeps social media for one reason or another. She never misses an opportunity to show off her toned physique. Sometimes she goes above and beyond her followers’ expectations, which attracts trolls.

Urfi is once again drawing heads on social media with her unique take on fashion. She was dressed in a blue bodysuit with thigh-high brown boots and her hair was left free. She finished off her appearance with bare lips and dramatic eyes. She wrote, “Ignoramus Mantra" in her caption.

Urfi Javed recently uploaded a series of images and videos of herself wearing a white hardly even a bralette with hand gloves and blue denim. She donned an outlandish top showing her underboob, which worried her admirers. This summer, underboob is the latest cleavage trend, and Urfi has nailed it! The sexy trend has taken over Instagram.

The actress recently posted another Instagram video in which she can be seen donning a waist belt as a tube top. It was worn with black jeans and blue heels. The actress complemented her outfit with long silver earrings and wore her make-up simple. She captioned her post, “Used my waist belt as a crop top. I was literally just thinking about what to do with these broad waist belts, here we are - using it as a crop top. Not bad."

Recently, Urfi told Miss Malini during a conversation about her risqué sartorial choices, that she had always dressed like this, even when she was in Lucknow. She stated that she used to leave the home wearing a full-sleeved jacket and then remove it to show off her crop tops or off-the-shoulder shirts.

The actress was most recently seen in the music video Befikra. She also took part in Bigg Boss OTT. She has also appeared on television in dramas like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.

