Urfi Javed Introduces Bold Avatar, Wears Dress Made of Safety Pins; Trolls Say ‘Khul Ke Chub Jaye...’

Internet sensation Urfi Javed’s affair with eccentric outfits is known to all. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant often steps out dressed in revealing attires and is captured by the paparazzi. Urfi is an avid social media user and she keeps on sharing intriguing videos to her fans’ delight. Maintaining the trajectory, the TV actress took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video introducing her bold avatar.

In the video, Urfi is seen dancing to the rhythms of Kate Earl’s All That Glitters. In the short clip, we see her dancing as she wore a dress made of safety pins, underneath which the actress wore black lingerie. With her hair tied in a neat bun, Urfi wore dewy make-up, with a nude lip shade. Urfi grooved to the beats of the song, as she showcases her toned body.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “This dress is made entirely Out of safety pins !! Yes ! Took us 3 days but look at this 😍 THANKU @geetajaiswal422_ for helping me with my crazy ideas !"

Advertisement

Soon after the post was shared online, scores of Urfi’s followers thronged the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

While one fan wrote, “Out fit so hott 🔥😍,"another wrote, “Mind blowing ❤️". In awe of Urfi’s outfit a third social media user wrote, “Wowwww!!😍❤️🔥."

Trolls targetted Urfi by posting comments like, “Is dress ko kon pehenna chahega(who would like to wear such dress?),"another said, “Agr kahi chubb gya nobit aa jyegi (if safety got open and hurt you then it will be a disaster)?" Another troll wrote, “Macchi pakadne wala dress pehna hai. (she has worn a dress like a fishnet)."

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently opened up about her struggle with mental health issues in a recent interview. She mentioned that her family was never in favour of her being an actress or even a fashion designer and therefore, she had to leave her house. “It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to finally, I was like, it’s either this or I will die by suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye. (due to financial constraints I had to take up small roles)," Urfi told Miss Malini.

Advertisement

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.