Urfi Javed is Head Ogre Heels in Love With Her Boyfriend, Watch ROFL Video

Looks like Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame has found love. The actress, who has been leading headlines for her eccentric sartorial choices lately, is ready to introduce her new boyfriend to her fans and followers. In her latest Instagram post, Urfi posted one of her popular videos made by her on Moj app. While her caption indicates an exciting revelation, the diva’s video is surprisingly funny.

Urfi, who looks very happy in the clip, is seen getting hugged by Ogre. The character from the popular film Shrek is used as a filter in her video. So when the 25-year-old meant she loves her boyfriend, she meant Ogre is her current love interest. Dressed in a purple top, she opted for a pair of lovely earrings which is a string of hearts. Urfi and Ogre kiss each other on the kiss as the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha plays in the backdrop.

Urfi has a reputation for wearing rather quirky, often handmade outfits. Many of her outrageous public appearances, especially at the airport, get slammed by netizens online. A former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi is known for her performances in television soaps like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and web series Puncch Beat Season 2.

Recently, Urfi got candid about dealing with struggles in her career and having suicidal thoughts. She also made a shocking revelation where she spoke of an episode in her life when a producer forced to do a lesbian scene. “I was doing a web series where I was being told that everything is going to be suggestive. They made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. She kept threatening me that you have signed the contract,” Urfi was quoted as saying.

