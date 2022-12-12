Urfi Javed Lands In Legal Trouble; Complaint Filed For Alleged Obscene Acts In Public Places

A complaint has been filed against Urfi Javed for allegedly committing ‘illegal and obscene acts’ in public places and on social media. Reportedly, the complaint was filed on Friday by a lawyer named Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station in Mumbai. “We received an application with this regard two days ago," an official said as quoted by NDTV.

Urfi Javed is known for her creative, bizarre and weird choice of outfits. From making a dress from chains to posing in an outfit made up of pebbles, Urfi has done it all. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT fame made headlines after she was snapped in the city in a green see-through dress. She accessorised her look with a golden neckpiece and was seen posing for paps. Her bold look had left everyone jaw-dropped. However, soon after the video was shared online, several social media users slammed the actress for her allegedly ‘bizarre’ choice of outfits. While some called it a ‘Mosquito net’, others slammed Urfi and tagged her a ‘green alien’.

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

