Urfi Javed Lashes Out At Designer Farah Khan Ali For Her 'Distasteful Dressing' Comment

Ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, a few days ago, got into a heated argument with a few security guards outside the office building of a media house wherein she was invited for an interview. The actor was denied entry to the premises upon her arrival, following which she lost her cool on the guards and management team for their inappropriate behaviour. The videos, which featured Urfi disappointed at the inappropriate behaviour by the management, of the incident went viral on social media. One of the videos posted on a social media page received a comment from jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. The designer opined that Urfi needed to be “reprimanded for distasteful dressing". “People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her," Farah Khan Ali’s comment read.

Urfi, in a series of Instagram stories, called out the jewellery designer for her “hypocrisy." Asking Farah to define what is exactly “tasteful" dressing, Urfi mentioned that she is well aware that people don’t like the way she dresses but she doesn’t care about their opinions. She slammed Farah by saying that celebrities can wear anything and just because it has a designer tag, it becomes “tasteful."

Further pointing out that actors wear small clothes for item numbers, Urfi asked the jewellery designer if sexualising a woman’s body for such songs is acceptable by society. Terming Farah’s comment “unnecessary, “Urfi asked her whether she would also tell the star kids to change their style when they get trolled for their outfits.

“Telling me to change cause the world doesn’t like me is so I should change it.You subtly slut shamed me. I don’t see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly," she concluded.

In subsequent Instagram stories, Urfi gave it back to Farah by sharing the jewellery designer’s photo in a bikini and highlighting her “hypocrisy."

Urfi has often made headlines due to her fashion sense, and netizens brutally trolling her. However, the actor seems to pay no attention to the trolls.

