Urfi Javed Leaves Netizens Divided With Her 'Dhaago Wale Dress' - Yay or Nay?

Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. Each time she is spotted by paparazzi or posts pictures/videos on social media, her outfits grab everyone’s attention. Once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has left everyone stunned with her attire. On Saturday, Urfi Javed took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving in a blue outfit.

Urfi can be seen dressed in a blue risque string top. She wore an oversized blue coat over it and accessorised her look with a pair of white earrings. High heels and minimal make-up also added charm to Urfi’s look.

However, seems like the Bigg Boss OTT fame’s look has not gone down well with netizens. Several social media users took to the comment section of Urfi’s look and asked who designed this look for her. “Dhaage wale dress kha se aaye?" one of the comments read. Another netizen wrote, “Karna kya chahti hai?"

However, a number of fans are also impressed with Urfi’s look. They are not just calling her hottest and the gorgeous, but somebody who can slay any outfit with her style. “An absolute example of perfect beauty," one of the fans wrote.

Recently, Urfi Javed admitted having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or wrong. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she had said during a conversation with India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

