Urfi Javed Leaves Netizens Stunned Donning Cotton Candy as Dress; Fans Call It ‘Mind-blowing’

Who doesn’t love cotton candy? Well, we are sure Urfi Javed is in love with the sweet treat. So much so that she has made a dress out of cotton candy. Urfi Javed often leaves Netizens shocked with her strange choice of clothing. Maintaining the trajectory, on Saturday, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and shared a video of her eating and wearing cotton candy!

The Bigg Boss OTT fame never leaves a chance to leave netizens stunned with her weird sartorial choices. The internet sensation often hits the headlines for her too-hot-to-handle pictures and videos had posted a video in which she is looking hot, wearing cotton candy.

In the video, we see a steamy Urfi dressed in cotton candies. As for her top, she wrapped around pink cotton candies, and she wore green cotton candy as a short skirt. The tv actress wore minimal make up and kept a curly strand of her hair loose. The Bigg Boss OTT star even binged on the cotton candies that she wore in the video. Urfi shocked the Netizens with her new avatar.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “So no brownie points for guessing what this dress is made of!"

Soon after the video was shared, fans chimed into the comments section to express shock over the actress’ new attire. While one fan wrote, “Mind is blown 😍🔥, another said, “Only you can do this 😍." A third social media user commented, “Beautiful 🌸🌸🌸💚💚💚."

Earlier this year during an interview, Urfi Javed admitted having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," Urfi had informed India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

