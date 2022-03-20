Urfi Javed Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In Backless Outfit, Bold Avatar Leaves Fans Impressed

Gone are the days when Urfi Javed used to get trolled for her bizarre and weird outfits. The actress is now setting fire on social media with her too-hot-to-handle look. On Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen flaunting her sultry bold avatar.

In the video, Urfi Javed wore brown trousers along with a backless top as she stand with her back towards the camera. The actress accessorised her look with earrings and can be seen playing with her hair. Needless to say, Urfi looks absolutely hottest and stunning in the video.

Fans and friends were quick to appreciate Urfi’s look and flood the comment section of her post with fire and red heart emojis. Fans talked about how Urfi Javed can slay any outfit with her style and mentioned that she is looking jaw-dropping in this latest video. Sexy, hot, gorgeous, stunning and Bawal were some of the adjectives fans used for Urfi Javed.

Advertisement

Watch Urfi Javed’s hottest ever video here:

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed also admitted about having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she told India.com.

Advertisement

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.