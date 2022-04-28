Urfi Javed Looks Ravishing Dressed in Black Ensemble, Check Her Sizzling Pics from Last Year

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Urfi Javed is reminiscing about a stunning fashion moment she experienced last year. The actress shared some unseen pictures from a memorable fashion outing where she wore a sexy black strapless gown. The actress, known for her creative fashion takes, shared the pictures from Filmfare Achiever’s Night event which took place last year. For the event, Urfi was spotted in a black sequined gown designed by Dubai-based fashion house Dar Sara High Fashion.

The actress shared two pictures of her latest look on Instagram Story. The first picture offered a glimpse of the back of the gown which featured a train as the fabric fell gently on the floor. Urfi’s styled tresses also amped up the grace of the look. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Urfi added a text that read, “Dar Sara High Fashion can never get over this."

Another picture shared by Urfi featured the front look of the haute couture creation. The black gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. The actress opted for a slicked hair look and wore a dark mauve lip colour to go with the colour palette of the look. Urfi was spotted in a pair of black high heels as she wore the stunning black gown. Sharing this picture on Instagram Story, Urfi tagged Dar Sara High Fashion and wrote, “Gorgeous. You’re a genius."

Last year in October, Urfi had attended the Filmfare Achievers Night and put together the stunning goth glam look together. An Instagram post from October 2021 features Urfi showing off her look. The caption accompanying the post reads, “We put up this look in one day. Cannot thank my team enough for making me look fabulous! My look for filmfare achiever’s night."

Urfi’s love for black dresses is quite evident from her Instagram posts. In another look shared by the actress, she wore a risque attention-grabbing black multi-cutout dress. The dress came with full-sleeves and featured cutouts in the front. Urfi’s look was compared with American supermodel Kendall Jenner’s look as well.

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s latest Instagram update?

