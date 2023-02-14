Urfi Javed’s experimental costumes created from the most bizarre items, including cycle chains, red tape, watches, and pebbles among others have made her the talk of the town quite often. Her unconventional wardrobe collections have made her an easy target of trolls. However, the dauntless fashionista has time and again turned a deaf ear to her online critics, doing what she does best. The social media sensation has yet again left netizens stunned with her new outfit.

On Valentine’s Day, the actress gave her fans Victoria’s secret model vibes as she dressed up in a red bikini with a cape. The actress looked gorgeous and stunning with her hot avatar. She even flaunted her curves while striking sensuous poses for the lens. In the clip, Urfi is seen a cleavage baring satin bralette with a cape, and she paired it with sheer inner wear. The actress had her shiny tresses open as she donned a complete make up look with mascara and eye liner laden eyes, and her signature nude lip gloss. The actress teamed her outfit with a pair of nude heels, and kept her shiny tresses open, which added oomph to her edgy look.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Felt like a Victoria secret model , might never delete. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone !"

Have a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Urfi’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the Bigg Boss OTT fame. While one of the fans wrote, “Sooo hot 🔥," another added, “You are stealing the show of all Victoria secret models ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day🌹." A third fan added,"Red hot chilli," wrote a user. “Yah hai lal pari," commented another.

At the same time, several netizens trolled the actress. One of the social media user commented, “What type of dress it is🙄," another comment read, “Yeh kya dekhna pad raha hai.." A third social media user wrote, “Ky yrrr urfi dii aj ke din apko kapde nahi pahna tha 😅😅."

Urfi Javed became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi has acted in some TV serials show. She has played the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga. She has also played the role of Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi was last seen on Splitsvilla X4.

