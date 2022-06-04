Urfi Javed Makes a Dress From a 'Bori' In Just 10 Mins, Fans Laud Her Creativity

Urfi Javed is known for her fashion choices and outfits. The actress often makes headlines whenever she is spotted in public and never fails to impress fans with her creativity. Once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has left netizens stunned with her creativity level. This time, Urfi took to social media and dropped a video in which she wore a jute bag, literally!

In this latest video, Urfi Javed can be seen posing in an outfit that is made up of a jute bag. In the caption, the actress mentioned how she made this outfit in less than 10 minutes. “Bori or a dress? Whatttttt Made this from a bori in 10 mins!!" the caption read.

The outfit and Urfi’s creativity has left netizens completely impressed. The comment section of Urfi’s post is flooded with fans appreciating her fashion sense. “Amazing dress amazing Urfi," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “U are a brilliant dress designer." “Creative to next level…!!!" a third comment read.

Check out the video shared by Urfi Javed here:

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots of hate comments she received. In these messages, some netizens were wishing death for Urfi Javed. One of the social media users mentioned how Urfi should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’.

Prior to this, in an interview with News18.com, Urfi also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

