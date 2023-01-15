Urfi Javed Makes Jaws Drop As She Goes Topless, Hides Modesty With Wings; Trolls Call Her ‘Papa Ki Pari’

Urfi Javed’s experimental costumes created from the most bizarre items, including cycle chains, red tape, watches, and pebbles among others have made her the talk of the town quite often. Her unconventional wardrobe collections have made her an easy target of trolls. However, the dauntless fashionista has time and again turned a deaf ear to her online critics, doing what she does best. The social media sensation has yet again left netizens stunned with her new outfit.

Urfi made several jaws drop and made a remarkable impression as she went topless, and covered her modesty with wings made of feathers. The TV star paired her unconventional top with a skirt with a thigh-high slit and white wedges. With her hair tied in a high pony and her signature nude make-up on, the actress looked glamorous.

Taking to the captions, Urfi simply added two feather emoticons, to go with the post.

Take a look at the video here:

While Uorfi’s fans often hail her for being bold and creative, there are some who often troll her for her ‘weird and bizarre’ fashion choices. She was recently trolled for going topless in her creative video.

One of the social media users wrote, “Papa ki pari," another commented, “Kuch bhi nahi hai agay tumharay 😂." A third social media user wrote, “Cartoon 😛."

Meanwhile, Urfi recently hit the headlines for her war of words with politician Chitra Wagh. It all started after the politician demanded Urfi’s arrest earlier this month alleging nudity in public spaces. Later, the Bigg Boss OTT fame filed a police complaint against Wagh alleging ‘threat’ and ‘criminal intimidation’ from the politician.

“I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media)," Urfi’s lawyer Nitin Satpute told Times of India.

“I have mailed a complaint to the Woman Commission today. I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar, Chairman Women Commission with a written complaint for taking further action," the lawyer added.

For the unversed, Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against Urfi earlier this month and demanded her arrest for allegedly ‘indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai’. “What’s happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible. On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion," the politician Tweeted.

