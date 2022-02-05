Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph In This White And Pink Outfit

Urfi Javed’s love for fashion is widely known and she often remains in news for her absurd outfits, at times. The diva never hesitates to take a step forward by trying different ensembles. She also often gets trolled for her fashion sense but with a care free attitude, Urfi keeps trying new outfits. This time, she is looking ravishingly hot in a white and pink colour outfit.

Urfi has posted a slew of photos in a white bralette and pink short outfit on Instagram. Urfi gives a glimpse of her bold attitude in the caption. She wrote, “People are anyway going to talk shit about you. Give them shit to talk about you!"

Urfi has left her fans awestruck with these pictures. She looked hot in these photos. Recently, she also shared photos in a dress having different shades of light and dark pink on Instagram. Plunging neckline made this dress more sizzling. Urfi looked breathtaking with a combination of mascara laden eyelashes and glossy pink lips. Her dress has been inspired by Nensi Dojaka. Actor Sheezan M Khan poured his heart out in the comment section of the post.

Urfi has a special liking for cut out outfits. She recently shared photos wearing an olive green strapless dress with a thorough cut out detailing. Urfi has also worn colour co-ordinate pants. The diva chose to opt a heavy neckpiece and long earrings for the accessories.

Looks like Urfi will be never out of ideas when it comes to trying new outfits. Urfi also shared her photos in a black gown, recently. Urfi gave a sizzling twist to her dress with a slit on one side. Urfi opted for no accessories and light makeup.

Urfi was last seen in the Punjabi song Hul Chul sung by Korala Maan and Gulrez Akhtar.

