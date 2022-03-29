Urfi Javed Picks Safety Pins as Hair Accessory. Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Urfi Javed, the Bigg Boss OTT fame, has become a social media celebrity. She is well-known for her eccentric fashion sense. Urfi is often attacked by trolls for her outfits.

Now, a clip of Urfi has appeared online where she can be seen with a lot of safety pins in her hair instead of hair accessories.

Urfi, who seemed to be having a rough day, even got into an argument with a building security guard. She even lashed at him

Urfi was seen getting down from a rented cab for her appointment. The actress wore a brown dress with a high-low hem and a cutaway pattern running from her left shoulder to her knees. She accessorised her appearance with a pair of golden peep-toe shoes and a bun adorned with safety pins.

Urfi Javed is known for her out of the box creations. She became the talk of the town for her stunning bikini pictures. Along with the photos, Urfi wrote, “I think I am a gift from God."

Be it a saree or a gown, Urfi always manages to add her special touch to it. And, oh boy, She manages to hog the spotlight every single time. “Living my life like its golden," she wrote.

Urfi is known for her roles in daily soaps Meri Durga, Bepanaah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania among others.

