Urfi Javed Poses for Paparazzi in Orange Dress, Trolls Take a Dig at Her Outfit Again

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed never shies away from donning the outfits of her choice, despite netizens bad-mouthing her every chance they get. Recently the model was clicked in Bandra wearing an orange dress with laces in front and a plunging neckline. She could be heard talking about Dusshera and her birthday to the paparazzi. The video shared on Instagram garnered several likes but social media users took to the comment section to comment on her attire again. This isn’t the first time she has been criticized for her outfits.

One user wrote, “Baar baar me dress ko theek kar rahi ho isase achcha hota ki dhang ke kapde pahan lete acchi lagti," while another said, “Okay that’s her strategy dressing up awkward and vulgar to grab media attention, somebody please tell her this might soon result in wardrobe malfunction".

Take a look at the video:

Urfi has often been stirring up controversies for her customised and unconventional outfits. From being heavily trolled by netizens for wearing a cropped jacket with a pink bra underneath at the airport to being falsely linked to noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, she has often found herself in hot water.

Recently, she was snapped in a strapless bra and trousers in black colour and accessorised her outfit with a black veil. Urfi really is unafraid when it comes to making fashion moves and her latest outing proves it yet again.

In conversation with News18, Urfi had talked about her choices of clothes, why she doesn’t care about being trolled, and how she is looking up to taking up good roles after Bigg Boss OTT.

“I don’t react. These trolls shouldn’t be given any attention. They are people who are dissatisfied with their own lives. I don’t know the reason I was trolled for. Did they troll me for my religion? I don’t think it is appropriate," Urfi had said on being questioned about online trolls.

