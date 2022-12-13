Urfi Javed Poses In Sexy Swimsuit Made Of Fabric Strips Amid Legal Trouble; Pens Note for Haters

Urfi Javed recently hit the headlines for a complaint filed against her for allegedly committing ‘illegal and obscene acts’ in public places and on social media. Now, the TV actress has charged back at the haters with her new social media post. Urfi took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video posing in a sexy swimsuit made of fabric strips that only covered her modesty. The actress has also penned a note for haters amid the complaint filed against her for such posts.

Urfi Javed is known for her creative, bizarre and weird choice of outfits. From making a dress from chains to posing in an outfit made up of pebbles, Urfi has done it all. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. Today, she posted yet another bold video of her, in a sexy swimsuit made of black strips that only covered what’s necessary. Urfi looked hotness overloaded in the steamy video. She kept her shiny curled tresses open, and had the signature mascara ladeb eyes and dewy make up on.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Urfi penned a message for haters. She wrote, “Shameless , distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty ."

Take a look at the post here:

Fans loved her look. While one fan commented, “Omg burnol out of stock for haters," another added, “Every day Uorfi You Shock Her with Beauty More .You are Amazing Khubsurati ka ek zinda Misal Ho Aaapp mahh Princess Uorfi ."

Advertisement

At the same time, haters ralled in the comments section. One of the social media users commented, “Uorfi to barfi nikli❤️❤️," another commented, “Thandi me bimar padoge behn natak karte karte." A third comment reads, “Yeh ladki pagal hai kya ."

A complaint has been filed against Urfi Javed for allegedly committing ‘illegal and obscene acts’ in public places and on social media. Reportedly, the complaint was filed on Friday by a lawyer named Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station in Mumbai. “We received an application with this regard two days ago," an official said as quoted by NDTV.

Advertisement

Post this, Urfi Javed strongly reacted to the complaint filed against her. On Monday night, the actress took to her Instagram stories and penned a note sharing that she is ‘amazed’ at the complaint. She also questioned why some people are after her when they should rather file a complaint against rapists and murderers.

“I don’t know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder," she wrote.

Advertisement

In another story, she dropped a video of hers posing in a bold orange outfit and sarcastically wrote, “This is me in a restaurant, please use this video as evidence in court (my only request)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here