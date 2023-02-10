The grand finale of Splitsvilla 14 is nearing and the makers of the show have now teased viewers with its exciting promo. Actress Uorfi Javed, who was a part of the youth-based reality show as a mischief maker, has given a retro twist to the dating reality TV series. Dazzling in a stunning floral saree, she shared a video of a hilarious theme song created for the grand finale. The new track sees Uorfi in the lead as she explains the format of the show in a peppy manner.

Set against a beachy backdrop, contestants shake a leg to the track’s retro beat in their best beachwear. Although what mischievous twist will be brought by Uorfi remains unclear, it is sure that it has to do something with the ‘Villa Wala Pyaar’. While sharing the video, Uorfi urged fans to enjoy the retro promo song to wait for the entertaining finale. Take a look at the video here:

The grand finale will see the final three pairs pitted against each other to win the coveted title. It was Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir who became the first pair to win the ticket to the finale. They were followed by Kashish Thakur and Akashlina Chandra who bagged the second position. The third and final pair of finalists to join the others were Sakshi Shrivas and Justin D’Cruz.

In a subsequent promo of the finale, hosts Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani can be seen inviting all the contestants for the final round of the dating reality game show. The video begins with the finalist pairs going on a romantic date, wherein Sakshi even ends up proposing to Justin to be her boyfriend. In the next glimpse, the three pairs strive to beat all odds in the final task as they're suspended with a rope to complete a series of challenges. From breaking pots to shattering windows, the last task covers it all. Catch a glimpse of it here:

The grand finale of Splitsvilla 14 is all set to begin on Saturday, February 11, while the winner will be announced on February 12. The winning couple will take home the prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

