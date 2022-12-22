Man Arrested For Allegedly Sending Rape and Life Threats To Urfi Javed

A man in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sending rape and life threats to television actress Urfi Javed. As reported by the news agency ANI, the man has been identified as Naveen Giri and was arrested by Goregaon police on Wednesday morning. The man has been booked under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

Earlier this week, Urfi Javed took to Twitter and shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received from Naveen. She also tagged Mumbai police and urged them to help her. “I’ve been receiving rape and death threats from this man every day from new numbers. Unfortunately, I’m not in India so I can’t file an official complaint and can’t do anything but here is his photo to make everyone aware of this guy @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice," she wrote. Mumbai police responded to her Tweet and filed an FIR.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed is often trolled, targeted and abused because of her fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has never shied away from talking about the same. Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Urfi mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she told us.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi was recently seen in SplitsVilla. Prior to this, she also featured in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.

Read all the Latest Movies News here