Urfi Javed Reacts To Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya’s Video, Says 'Reminded Me Of My Days...'

Urfi Javed is known for her out-of-the-box sartorial choices and for voicing her unfiltered opinions. The internet sensation never ceases to put her views forth. Just a few hours back, the Bigg Boss OTT star took to her Instagram to story to react to a video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya’s heartbreaking video in which she is allegedly saying that she along with daughter Shora and son Yaani, have been sent out on the road, at midnight. Urfi took to her Instagram Stories to react to the video and said that the incident reminded her of her own days.

The video to which Urfi reacted sees Aaliya Siddiqui alleging that Nawazuddin threw her and their kids out of their house. In the clip Aaliya held her son with her and said, “I just came from Nawazuddin’s house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money." Her daughter came closer and could be seen crying as Aaliya added, “I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids."

Urfi took to her Instagram Stories to react to the incident. She wrote, “Nothing to say, breaks my heart. Kinda reminded me of my days, Just sympathy."

As Urfi’s fans would know, the internet sensation, in her previous interview for a lifestyle magazine, opened up about her childhood trauma. She spoke about her ‘difficult relationship’ with her father, who was allegedly verbally and physically abusive. The actor said that she never had any money growing up, although she ‘was a rich girl in her head’. Uorfi further said that instead of ‘running after a man’, women should ‘run after money’.

