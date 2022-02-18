Urfi Javed Recreates Alia Bhatt's Look From Gangubai Kathaiwadi; Netizens Impressed

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is always in the news for her outfit choice. Always different and unique from others, her outfit designs often draw criticism from netizens but the model remains untethered from all the trolling. She fearlessly expresses herself despite the jokes and mocking. Now, the actress has recreated Alia Bhatt’s look from the Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida and the netizens seem to be impressed by her looks.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen posing as Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has worn a white saree similar to the one Alia had worn and covered her hair with flowers to get the exact look. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Guess who ? Had so much fun recreating this look !"

Netizens seemed to be impressed with this and took to the comment section to write, “Achhhi lg rhi ho." Another user wrote, “you look gorgeous ❤️," while another user left several heart emojis.

Take a look at the video:

On Friday afternoon, Urfi was clicked by the paparazzi and what caught everyone’s eyes was the cherry blossom painted on her body. She was seen wearing a white blazer paired with white pants. The cherry blossoms were painted on her hands and on her chest and it gave a unique twist to her look.

Earlier, in an interview, Urfi Javed opened up about social media trolling due to her outfits and mentioned that she really does not care about it. “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me," Urfi had said.

Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

