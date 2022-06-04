Urfi Javed Responds to Period Shaming, Tells Paparazzo ‘Dasvi Sadi Me Reh Raha Hai’

Urfi Javed has been a prime target of social media trolls. Her funky or out-of-the-box outfit choices have always faced flack on the internet. Recently, the TV actor received death threats, following her statement on singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s tragic death. Urfi said that she felt “really bad” and it's so “f***ed up” that people want her dead. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport, wherein she addressed the death-threat comments. “I had nothing to do with anyone’s murder. Wishing someone’s death is very f***ed up. I felt really bad,” she said while interacting with the paparazzi.

“Urfi Javed fighting controversies or is it the other way?” a paparazzi account wrote alongside the video. When a paparazzi asked her whether she is feeling alright, she revealed that it was her first day of periods and she had been suffering from cramps. It was then that a photographer said that many people still think that girls are untouclable during their periods. Urfi hit back and said, “Hamare yaha aisa kuch nahi hota." She also asked her pap ‘Yeh bhai dasvi sadi me reh raha hai’, as he clarified that it was not his thought. Watch the clip here:

In the video, Urfi looked beautiful as she wore a plain white kurta and salwar. She paired it with a heavy work sky blue dupatta and the same colour statement earrings. Many netizens were in awe and commented that she was looking beautiful in ethnic cothes.

Earlier, on Friday the actor had called out the trolls - for dragging her into the tragic death of Sidhu - on her now-expired Instagram Stories. Sharing screenshots of the hate texts and comments, Urfi expressed how “scary" it was to receive such texts. She wrote, “Just posting a few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death cause guess what, this b***ch's here to stay!” Posting another screenshot, wherein users said that she should've been dead instead of Sidhu, Urfi stated that she was nowhere involved in anyone's death but the way people want her dead is so scary.

