Urfi Javed Reveals Being Told Her Image Is ‘Gandi’, Was Asked to Try for Adult Web Series

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been making head turns with her fashion choices ever since she was out of the reality show. Even though she was in the house for a week, she soon started making appearances and her ‘hatke’ fashion sense made sure that she had the audiences’ attention every day. But, in a new interview, she has revealed that the industry is not ready to accept how she is, and has been passing judgements on her. In fact, she opened up about being told to quit TV and try for adult web series instead, because her image is now ‘ganda'(dirty).

In an interview with ETimes, she recalled being told she won’t get work in TV industry. Urfi said, “Recently, I met a casting director who told me, “It is so difficult for you now to get work especially in television because your image is so bad. Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hai". He told me to go for adult web series as I won’t get good work. I straight away told him that I am not going to do intimate scenes as I am not comfortable. Just because the type of clothes I wear don’t judge me that I will do all those things. This thing that people are relating my image on social me with my personal life is so fuc*** wrong. Educated people are doing this, they themselves do everything but they have a problem with me doing it. As you can see I am not doing any acting work because of this mentality."

Urfi also added that she currently does not have work because people have been offering her bold roles that she is not comfortable performing. She added, “I feel bad that mere kapdo se kyu Jod rahe ho mere acting ko…I feel like I am a decent actor and I need a chance. But don’t link these two things."

Urfi Javed was last seen in the AltBalaji web series, Punch Beat. She has also been part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

