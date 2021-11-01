Urfi Javed Reveals Her Black Lace Bra in Red Gown in New Instagram Post

Actress Urfi Javed has gained popularity with her eccentric style choices and her latest post on Instagram only goes on to confirm that. Urfi shared a series of pictures from a recent photoshoot on Instagram. The 25-year-old actress wore a red gown which came with a thigh-high slit. The actress added her twist to the red glamorous look by revealing her black lace bralette.

Urfi completed her look with pulled back hair in a ponytail and minimal make-up with smooth highlights on her cheekbones. The actress added the caption to the image with a twist of wordplay inspired by her look as she wrote, “I’m red-y."

Urfi’s love for glamorous gowns is pretty evident from her previous posts on Instagram. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant wore a black off-shoulder gown for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night last week. The actress wore the couture creation by Middle Eastern designer house Dar Sara High Fashion. The off-shoulder gown came with a plunging neckline and an extreme slit that started above her hip.

Urfi completed her glamorous look with slick hair, swept neatly in the back. She also added a bold lip colour and eye liner to define the shape of her eyes. Captioning the Reel which featured her look, Urfi wrote, “We put up this look in one day. Cannot thank my team enough for making me look fabulous. My look for filmfare achiever’s night."

There is no doubt that Urfi is quite adventurous with her style choices. In a recent post on Instagram, the actress wore a purple satin dress. What made the dress really stand out was the placement of the collar near the waste area. Sharing her look, the actress asked her followers, “What would you name this dress?"

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s fashion moments?

