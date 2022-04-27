Urfi Javed Reveals Her Pic Was Uploaded To Porn Site When She Was 15: 'My Family Said It Was My Fault'

Urfi Javed opened up about being sl*t-shamed at a young age. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that she was 15 when a photo of hers landed on a porn site and she was sl*t shamed by her family and everyone in the city. The actress revealed the incident took place in Lucknow.

Speaking with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao on their channel, Couple of Things - Amrita Rao I RJ Anmol, Urfi recalled the episode. “I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old and I wore an off-shoulder top. In Lucknow, we never got such clothes back then so I cut (a T-shirt) myself and I made it myself. I uploaded the picture on Facebook and someone uploaded that on a porn site," she said.

“It was a tube top, it was nothing bad. People really slut shamed me. The entire city, the entire town, my family, they were like what did you wear, it was all your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna and then you had the audacity to upload it on Facebook," Urfi added.

Advertisement

When the couple asked her how she tackled the situation, Urfi confessed she didn’t know how to deal with it. “I didn’t know how to tackle it. You don’t know how strong you are until that’s the only option you have. Either this or die, I didn’t have the guts to die so I chose this," she said.

Although she has starred in a few shows such as Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie and Bepannaah, and participated in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi is best known for wearing some daring clothes. She doesn’t shy away from experimentation and walks out for the paparazzi with utmost confidence. Despite being trolled several times for her outfits, Urfi continues to surprise social media with unusual outfits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.