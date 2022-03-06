Urfi Javed Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With A Daring Outfit; Netizens Ask 'Who's Her Designer?'

Urfi Javed stepped out wearing a bold dress on Sunday in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted the Bigg Boss OTT alum out and about in a front and back cutout leather dress. The off-shoulder brownish-golden dress featured belt-like buckles on top and bottom with laces keeping the outfit together in place. Urfi had a retro hairstyle done to go with the dress and completed her OOTD with a pair of heels.

The outfit definitely grabbed eyeballs, receiving mixed reactions from the internet. Many social media users, commenting on the video of Urfi shared by a paparazzo, wanted to know who designs her outfits. “Who is her designer?" read a few comments on the post. “Ye aisi dresses dhundhti kaha se hai (Where does she find such clothes?)," asked another. “Wowww so daring," read a third user said.

Urfi has been consistently making for her unusual outfit choices. While she seems to be carrying them off with utmost confidence, Urfi recently revealed she used to doubt her fashion choices. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she told India.com in a recent interview.

Workwise, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured boyfriend, singer Kunwarr. Urfi has worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. On the small screen, she was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT but her stint last too long on the show.

