Urfi Javed is called the DIY expert for a reason. However, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is often trolled for the same as well. While some call her choice of outfits ‘bizarre’, others have repeatedly asked her the reason for wearing ‘revealing clothes’. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

Urfi Javed Answers Why She Wears ‘Small Clothes’

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do," Urfi told The Dirty Magazine.

Urfi Javed Says She Always Wanted To ‘Look The Best’

During the interaction, Urfi also revealed how she started making her DIY outfits and recalled the time when she had no access to ‘trendy clothes’. She mentioned how she used to cut t-shirts at home to make them tube tops.

Urfi also told the entertainment portal how she always wanted to ‘look the best’. “I barely left the house, my father wouldn’t allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn’t have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me," she said.

Urfi Javed Reveals She ‘Attempted Suicide a Couple of Times’

Urfi also talked at length about her father and claimed how he used to beat them. She also revealed how she even attempted suicide a couple of times and said, “He used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r***i every day, it f**ks you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times."

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

