Urfi Javed Says She's Allergic to Clothes, Says ‘That Is Why Mai Itna Nangi Rehti Hoon'

Urfi Javed says she is allergic to wearing clothes. She recently shared a video as proof. The actress enjoys a massive fan following due to her unconventional style sense.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 15:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Uorfi Javed says she is allergic to wearing clothes
Uorfi Javed says she is allergic to wearing clothes

Actress and model Urfi Javed often makes headlines for her unconventional and unique sartorial choices. The actress recently shared that she is allergic to wearing clothes, especially woolen outfits. She revealed she got boils from the same. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress showed how she got allergies and boils all over her body.

Sharing a closeup snap of her thighs with her boils, she asked in a poll on Instagram Stories, “Anyone else get these allergies in winters?" Posting another video of the boils and said, “See, this is what happens when I wear woolen clothes, like full clothes. This is a serious f*** problem guys!"

Elaborating further about her allergy, the actress was heard saying, “So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, my body starts reacting guys! The proof is there, the proof is right there. That is why mai itna nangi rehti hoon (I am often naked). My body is allergic to clothes."

She further added, “The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woolen clothes and this happened, I am allergic to clothes."

Urfi’s style statements often hit headlines. She is seen pulling off her DIY outfits with confidence during public appearances. She also enjoys a massive fan following for the same. Often subjected to trolls, the actress makes sure to keep her head high no matter what.

Recently, the Maharastra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishore Wagh filed a police complaint against her accusing her of dressing vulgarly and stating she is a ‘threat to the society’ and demanding her arrest.

Responding to the claims and allegations, she responded to Chitra saying that she is ready to go to jail without a trial if politicians are ready to disclose their assets. “I don’t even want a trial and all that bullsh*t, I’m ready to go to jail right now if you disclose yours and your family’s assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where…"

first published: January 07, 2023, 15:57 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 15:57 IST
