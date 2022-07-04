Uorfi Javed Slams Those Sharing Her Fake Suicide Picture, Calls It 'Insane'

Uorfi Javed is often trolled for her love for weird, bizarre and bold fashion sense. While a section of the audience finds it creative and stunning, there are others who always target her for her outfits. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a social media handle that shared her fake suicide photo. The social media user had morphed the picture of the actress in which she showed her bruised neck. “Rip Urfi Javed a big loss for no anyone (sic)," the caption of the picture read which also had ‘1997-2022’ written over it. One of the comments on the post also read, “Stand with Urfi’s murdered".

This not only left Uorfi Javed disappointed but shocked too. Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “What is happening in This world? I’m been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane (sic)."

Last month as well, Uorfi also opened up about netizens wishing death for her and messaging that she should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. “Just posting a few of the comments which I’ve received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b*tch’s here to stay!" she wrote and mentioned that these death wishes were ‘scary’. “I am nowhere involved in anyone’s death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary," Uorfi added.

Meanwhile, in an interview with News18.com, Uorfi Javed revealed her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she had said.

