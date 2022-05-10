Urfi Javed Snapped Barefoot At The Airport, Netizens Say 'Mannat Maangi Hogi'

Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre outfits is known to all. Each time the actress is spotted in public, her fashion choice grabs everyone’s attention. Recently, Bigg Boss OTT fame was spotted at the airport. However, this time it is not Urfi’s outfit but something else that has left netizens confused.

Urfi Javed was snapped by paparazzi as she stepped out of the airport. She was seen walking barefoot in her beach attire. In the video, Urfi can also be seen interacting with paps when she mentions that she was wearing heels and therefore is walking barefoot now. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were quick to troll the actress. While one of the social media users joked, “Kitni Down To Earth hai," another person commented, “Mannat mangi hogi nange pair jaugi airport." Another netizen called her too poor to afford a pair of slippers.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

