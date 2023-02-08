Internet sensation Uorfi Javed sure knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial picks. Continuing her trajectory, a few weeks back, Urfi grabbed eyeballs when she stepped out in the tinsel town wearing a dress belonging to the shelves of the French fashion house Mugler. Like always, her dress became a talking point but there was a twist. Uorfi is very well known as the DIY Queen and generally creates her own designs, and does not go for brands. However, this was an exception. But what took the internet by shock was the cost of the outfit, which was reportedly worth Rs. 2 Lakh. Uorfi has now shared a video of herself posing in the same Mugler outfit.

While sharing the video of herself flaunting her envious physique, Uorfi asked the fashion house, “Did you check on me?” and even tagged the official Instagram account of Mugler.

Keeping up with late fashion icon Thierry Mugler's ground-breaking style, Urfi donned a black bodysuit with sheer detailing. The catsuit featured full sleeves and a turtle neck. The entire bodysuit featured wavy nude stripes that came together in a pair of open-toe stilettos. The former Splitsvilla contestant gave her a final touch by tying her tresses in a sleek middle-parted high bun.

Watch the video here.

Soon after the video was shared, several social media users started trolling her and compared her with Zebra. One of the comments read, “doesn’t suit you tbh," another social media user remarked, " Indian zebra." A third comment reads, " Human Zebra ❤️😂😂😂."

Originally, Urfi donned the dress when she was visiting a restaurant last month. Needless to say, the TV actress grabbed all the attention, as several videos and pictures of her started making rounds on the internet.

It must be noted that former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, who has often received flak for her eccentric raunchy outfits, became the hot talk of the tinsel town as she stepped out in an ensemble belonging to the international brand loved by celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and others.

The brand is also the favourite of many B-town celebs. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was seen wearing the same dress, as she attended her sister Amrita Arora’s birthday bash, with her beau Arjun Kapoor. Giving it a twist, Malaika sported the dress like a bodycon top and paired it with beige Gucci Pants.

