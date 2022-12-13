Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed Strongly Reacts To Police Complaint Filed Against Her, Says She Is 'Amazed'

Urfi Javed Strongly Reacts To Police Complaint Filed Against Her, Says She Is 'Amazed'

A complaint was filed against Urfi Javed on Friday for allegedly committing ‘illegal and obscene acts’ in public places and on social media.

Urfi Javed has strongly reacted to a complaint filed against her. On Monday night, the actress took to her Instagram stories and penned a note sharing that she is ‘amazed’ at the complaint. She also questioned why some people are after her when they should rather file a complaint against rapists and murderers.

“I don’t know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder," she wrote.

In another story, she dropped a video of hers posing in a bold orange outfit and sarcastically wrote, “This is me in a restaurant, please use this video as evidence in court (my only request)."

Urfi’s reaction comes a day after it was reported that a complaint was filed against her for allegedly committing ‘illegal and obscene acts’ in public places and on social media. The complaint was filed on Friday by a lawyer named Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station in Mumbai.

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

