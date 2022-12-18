Urfi Javed Stuns All As She Sports Huge Triange-shaped Top, Pants; Netizens Ask 'Samosa Kyu Pehna?'

Urfi Javed is continuing to make the headlines all thanks to her unique sartorial choice. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, she leaves everyone completely stunned with her choice of outfits. While Uorfi’s fans often hail her for being bold and creative, there are some who often troll her for her ‘weird and bizarre’ fashion choices. Once again, Urfi Javed is getting trolled, credit to her latest outfit.

In a video posted by Urfi Javed on her official Instagram handle, we see the Bigg Boss OTT fame posing in a huge yellow triangle-shaped top and white pants. The actress tied her hair in a neat bun and added a dewy make up to go with her look. She rounded off her stylish avatar with a pair of high heels. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, netizens started trolling her for her outfit. One of the social media users commented, “Samosa out fit ," another added, “Nachos ." A third comment reads, “Kaha se suraj nikla…. Disis called desgn… Samosa theme… Ilike it…."

At the same time, several other liked her creativity. One of the social media users commented, “Gosh…thts lovely ," another fan added, “Very very creative Urfi, you must start your clothing line, I will be your first client." A third fan added, “That’s really unique ."

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

