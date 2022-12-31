Urfi Javed Stuns As She Makes Dress from Artificial Nails, Calls Herself 'Most Unlikable Person of 2022'

Uorfi Javed’s experimental costumes created from the most bizarre items, including cycle chains, red tape, watches, and pebbles among others have made her the talk of the town quite often. Her unconventional wardrobe collections have made her an easy target of trolls. However, the dauntless fashionista has time and again turned a deaf ear to her online critics, doing what she does best. As 2023 is just a few hours away, Urfi Javed treated her fans to yet another stunning outfit, along with a note.

Urfi posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen talking to her friend as they both sat on a couch. She is also seen drinking coconut water. Meanwhile, one of her artificial nails falls to the ground. Urfi picks it up and looks at it for a while, and then suddenly her dress changes. You will not be able to believe that this time Urfi is seen in a n outfit made of artificial nails. Urfi is seen wearing a mini skirt and bralette made of nails. She has also carried a necklace made of nails as accessory. She kept her shiny tresses open. This video of Urfi has become insanely viral on social media.

In the clip, we see the song Jaadugar by rapper King being played. Taking to the captions, Urfi penned a note for trolls. She wrote, “The worst dress Most vulgar Most shameless Most unlikable Person of 2022 is …Uorfi 🙌⭐️THANKU for the cameo @akshitsukhija."

While Uorfi’s fans often hail her for being bold and creative, there are some who often troll her for her ‘weird and bizarre’ fashion choices. She was recently trolled for going topless in her creative video. In the video posted by Urfi Javed on her official Instagram handle, we see the Bigg Boss OTT fame posing topless, as she holds a plate of pancakes in one hand and a glass of orange juice in the other, to hide her modesty. The actress oozed oomph posing in a black figure-hugging skirt. With a chunky necklace on, Urfi posed for the camera while she sat on a couch. With her shiny locks open, Urfi donned her signature dewy makeup to go with her look. Taking to the captions, Urfi wrote, “breakfast!"

Soon after the video was shared, netizens started trolling her for her outfit. One of the social media users commented, “Sunny Leone ki behen," another added, “Wrong use of feminism rights." A third comment reads, “Hey maa Mata jee 🙈 🙈 🙊 🙉 🙊."

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.

